New Suit - Consumer

Sunrun, a residential solar energy company, and other defendants were hit with a consumer protection lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Flitter Milz P.C. on behalf of Jill Tighe and John Tighe, who assert that the defendants installed a solar panel system on their home and entered them into a 25-year power purchase agreement without their knowledge or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06955, Tighe et al v. Sunrun, Inc. et al.

Renewable Energy

December 01, 2022, 7:00 PM