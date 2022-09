Who Got The Work

Ian C. Ballon of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for MCG Health LLC in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed July 29 in California Central District Court by Wilshire Law Firm, arises from a Dec. 2021 breach impacting the personal and medical information of millions of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes, is 5:22-cv-01359, Tiffany Taylor v. Mcg Health, LLC et al.

Health Care

September 12, 2022, 6:45 AM