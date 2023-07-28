Removed To Federal Court

Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett removed a lawsuit against FedEx and Thomas Nicolaisen Friday to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morris & Dewett on behalf of Tiffany Boggs and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02865, Tiffany Boggs, individually and as the surviving spouse of Joseph Boggs, Jr., and on behalf of her minor surviving children Adaynn Boggs and Laila Boggs, and Donoven Boggs, as the surviving adult chil v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 28, 2023, 5:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Tiffany Boggs, individually and as the surviving spouse of Joseph Boggs, Jr., and on behalf of her minor surviving children Adaynn Boggs and Laila Boggs, and Donoven Boggs, as the surviving adult chil

defendants

FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

Thomas Nicolaisen

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision