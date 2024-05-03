Who Got The Work

Craig B. Young of Kutak Rock has entered an appearance for SmartScripts LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 18 in Maryland District Court by Fox Rothschild on behalf of Tiero LLC, accuses SmartScripts of misappropriating $3 million of Tiero's funds when it was contracted to provide billing services to the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, is 8:24-cv-00803, Tiero, LLC v. SmartScripts LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

May 03, 2024, 1:39 PM

