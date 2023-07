New Suit - Workplace Injury

BNSF Railway was sued Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court for injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was brought by Hunegs, Leneave & Kvas on behalf of a former employee who claims that he was crushed while moving railway equipment due to a brake malfunction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00477, Tierney, Timothy v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

July 14, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy M. Tierney

Plaintiffs

Hunegs, Leneave & Kvas, P.A.

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act