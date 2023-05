Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against United Airlines and Talia Espinoza to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Reisner & King on behalf of a plaintiff claiming harassment. The case is 3:23-cv-02622, Tien aka Angela Tien v. United Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 5:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Yihsing Tien aka Angela Tien

defendants

United Airlines, Inc.

Talia Espinoza

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination