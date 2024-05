News From Law.com

The latest scores on New Jersey's Uniform Bar Examination show a continuing downward trend in passage rates. In February's bar exam, the passage rate was 32%, which was the lowest score of any New Jersey bar test since 2019. New Jersey's rate was tied with Alabama's as the lowest in the nation, according to the National Conference of Bar Examiners.

May 16, 2024, 3:18 PM

