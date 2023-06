Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at K&L Gates on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Zinus Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Nauheim Law Office on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial bias. The case is 2:23-cv-02643, Tidwell v. Zinus Inc.

June 14, 2023, 2:58 PM

Paul Tidwell

Nauheim Law Office, LLC

Nauheim Law Office

Zinus Inc

K&L Gates

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination