Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against West Shore Home LLC to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Cromer Babb Porter & Hicks on behalf of a regional plumbing trainer who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for repeatedly complaining and voicing his concerns to upper management about obtaining building permits in accordance with South Carolina law. The case is 3:23-cv-02524, Tidwell v. West Shore Home LLC.

South Carolina

June 09, 2023, 7:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Tidwell

Plaintiffs

J Lewis Cromer And Associates

defendants

West Shore Home LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Sc

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims