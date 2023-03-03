New Suit - Contract

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Tiber Creek Partners. The complaint, targeting Ellume USA LLC and other defendants, seeks a declaration that a modification to a services agreement is void ab initio because it was allegedly procured through fraud in an effort to shift Ellume USA’s collectible debt to its insolvent parent entity, Ellume Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00292, Tiber Creek Partners, LLC v. Ellume USA LLC et al.

Virginia

March 03, 2023, 5:05 PM