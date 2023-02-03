New Suit - Contract

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court which takes aim at Ellume USA in connection with its development of a diagnostic testing platform to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health threats in partnership with the U.S. government. The complaint was filed on behalf of Tiber Creek Partners, which alleges that the defendant has failed to pay over $9 million in fees for approximately three years of business development and consulting services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00148, Tiber Creek Partners, LLC v. Ellume USA LLC.

February 03, 2023, 3:31 PM