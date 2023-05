New Suit - Patent

Ulta Beauty, a national beauty store chain, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by the Davis Firm on behalf of Tiare Technology Inc., asserts three patents related to mobile ordering technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00256, Tiare Technology, Inc. v. Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 31, 2023, 4:52 AM

Tiare Technology, Inc.

The Davis Firm, Pc - Longview

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims