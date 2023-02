Who Got The Work

Victor Calvin Johnson of Dentons has entered an appearance for Dine Brands Global, the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP brand restaurants, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 23 in Texas Eastern District Court by the Davis Firm on behalf of Tiare Technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00490, Tiare Technology, Inc. v. Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 10, 2023, 2:33 PM