New Suit - Patent

Albertsons, the grocery chain, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court over mobile ordering technology. The lawsuit, which asserts three patents, was filed by the Davis Firm on behalf of Tiare Technology Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00487, Tiare Technology, Inc. v. Albertsons, LLC et al.