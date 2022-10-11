Who Got The Work

Nina D. Boyajian of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Fashion Marketing and Merchandising Group Inc. and Shein Distribution Corporation in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 26 in California Central District Court by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner and Kendall Brill & Kelly on behalf of decorative lace designer Tianhai Lace (Guangdong) Ltd., accuses the defendants of reproducing and selling virtually identical replicas of the plaintiffs lace. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton, is 2:22-cv-06106, Tianhai Lace Co. Ltd et al v. Zoetop Business Co. Limited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 11, 2022, 5:51 AM