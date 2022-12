Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Aria Resort & Casino and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Neal K. Hyman on behalf of a server who claims she is being assigned less than 30 hours of work per week in violation of her union contract. The case is 2:22-cv-02017, Tiahrt v. Aria Resort & Casino, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 02, 2022, 6:36 PM