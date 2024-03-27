Who Got The Work

Kristopher B. Kastens, Jennifer S. Windom and Daniel M. Ketani from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel have stepped in as defense counsel to Daniel J. Beck, a former SVB Financial Group CFO, in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 25 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd on behalf of financial planning nonprofit TIAA and other plaintiffs, contends that the defendants concealed their failure to implement proper risk management while favoring short-term gains for Silicon Valley Bank and themselves. BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs Group were also named as defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato is 3:24-cv-00478, TIAA-Cref Investment Management, LLC et al v. Becker et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 27, 2024, 9:57 AM

