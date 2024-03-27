Who Got The Work

Kristopher B. Kastens, Jennifer S. Windom and Daniel M. Ketani from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel have stepped in as defense counsel to Daniel J. Beck, a former SVB Financial Group CFO, in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 25 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd on behalf of financial planning nonprofit TIAA and other plaintiffs, contends that the defendants concealed their failure to implement proper risk management while favoring short-term gains for Silicon Valley Bank and themselves. BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs Group were also named as defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato is 3:24-cv-00478, TIAA-Cref Investment Management, LLC et al v. Becker et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 27, 2024, 9:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

Cref Core Bond Account

Cref Equity Index Account

Cref Global Equities Account

Cref Social Choice Account

Cref Stock Account

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf

Nuveen Esg Large-Cap Value Etf

Nuveen Esg Mid-Cap Growth Etf

Nuveen Esg Mid-Cap Value Etf

Nuveen Esg U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf

Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC

Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Large-Cap Select Fund

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund on behalf of itself and as successor in interest to Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund on behalf of itself and as successor in interest to Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund and Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Nuveen U.S. Core Impact Bond Fund

Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund

Teachers Advisors, LLC

TIAA Separate Account VA-1

TIAA-Cref Bond Index Fund

TIAA-Cref Core Impact Bond Fund

TIAA-Cref Core Plus Bond Fund

TIAA-Cref Equity Index Fund

TIAA-Cref Growth & Income Fund

TIAA-Cref Investment Management, LLC

TIAA-Cref Large-Cap Growth Index Fund

TIAA-Cref Large-Cap Value Index Fund

TIAA-Cref Life Growth & Income Fund

TIAA-Cref Life Insurance Company

TIAA-Cref Life Social Choice Equity Fund

TIAA-Cref S&P 500 Index Fund

TIAA-Cref Social Choice Low Carbon Equity Fund

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

BofA Securities, Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Alison Davis

Beverly Kay Matthews

Daniel J. Beck

Elizabeth Burr

Eric A. Benhamou

Garen K. Staglin

Gregory W. Becker

Jeffrey N. Maggioncalda

Joel P. Friedman

John F. Robinson

John S. Clendening

Karen Hon

Kate D. Mitchell

Mary J. Miller

Richard D. Daniels

Roger F. Dunbar

defendant counsels

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Ehrlich & Craig

Jones Day

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws