Who Got The Work
Kristopher B. Kastens, Jennifer S. Windom and Daniel M. Ketani from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel have stepped in as defense counsel to Daniel J. Beck, a former SVB Financial Group CFO, in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 25 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd on behalf of financial planning nonprofit TIAA and other plaintiffs, contends that the defendants concealed their failure to implement proper risk management while favoring short-term gains for Silicon Valley Bank and themselves. BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs Group were also named as defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato is 3:24-cv-00478, TIAA-Cref Investment Management, LLC et al v. Becker et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 27, 2024, 9:57 AM
Plaintiffs
- Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
- Cref Core Bond Account
- Cref Equity Index Account
- Cref Global Equities Account
- Cref Social Choice Account
- Cref Stock Account
- Nuveen Asset Management, LLC
- Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund
- Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf
- Nuveen Esg Large-Cap Value Etf
- Nuveen Esg Mid-Cap Growth Etf
- Nuveen Esg Mid-Cap Value Etf
- Nuveen Esg U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf
- Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC
- Nuveen Global High Income Fund
- Nuveen Large-Cap Select Fund
- Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund on behalf of itself and as successor in interest to Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund
- Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund on behalf of itself and as successor in interest to Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund and Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund
- Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
- Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund
- Nuveen U.S. Core Impact Bond Fund
- Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund
- Teachers Advisors, LLC
- TIAA Separate Account VA-1
- TIAA-Cref Bond Index Fund
- TIAA-Cref Core Impact Bond Fund
- TIAA-Cref Core Plus Bond Fund
- TIAA-Cref Equity Index Fund
- TIAA-Cref Growth & Income Fund
- TIAA-Cref Investment Management, LLC
- TIAA-Cref Large-Cap Growth Index Fund
- TIAA-Cref Large-Cap Value Index Fund
- TIAA-Cref Life Growth & Income Fund
- TIAA-Cref Life Insurance Company
- TIAA-Cref Life Social Choice Equity Fund
- TIAA-Cref S&P 500 Index Fund
- TIAA-Cref Social Choice Low Carbon Equity Fund
Plaintiffs
- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
defendants
- BofA Securities, Inc.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
- Alison Davis
- Beverly Kay Matthews
- Daniel J. Beck
- Elizabeth Burr
- Eric A. Benhamou
- Garen K. Staglin
- Gregory W. Becker
- Jeffrey N. Maggioncalda
- Joel P. Friedman
- John F. Robinson
- John S. Clendening
- Karen Hon
- Kate D. Mitchell
- Mary J. Miller
- Richard D. Daniels
- Roger F. Dunbar
defendant counsels
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel
- Ehrlich & Craig
- Jones Day
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws