Who Got The Work

Emily Berry and Miles F. Ehrlich of Ehrlich & Craig have entered appearances for Gregory W. Becker in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 25 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd on behalf of financial planning nonprofit TIAA and other plaintiffs, contends that the defendants concealed their failure to implement proper risk management while favoring short-term gains for Silicon Valley Bank and themselves. BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs Group were also named as defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:24-cv-00478, TIAA-Cref Investment Management, LLC et al v. Becker et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 21, 2024, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws