Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at King & Spalding and Norman Hanson & Detroy on Wednesday removed an insurance class action against Progressive and subsidiary United Financial Casualty to Maine District Court. The suit, brought by Island Justice, is part of a wave of cases alleging that Progressive applies arbitrary and non-standard metrics when calculating total loss claims in order to reduce the amount of the payout. The case is 1:22-cv-00375, Thurston v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. et al.