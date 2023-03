New Suit - Personal Injury

State Farm Insurance and other defendants were sued Saturday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, for uninsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by the Nurse Lawyer and Borkovic Law Group on behalf of Adelisa Thurairajasingam and Sandra Thurairajasingam. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00606, Thurairajasingam et al v. Dinh et al.

Insurance

March 20, 2023, 6:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Adelisa Thurairajasingam

Sandra Thurairajasingam

Plaintiffs

The Nurse Lawyer PA

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Paul Dinh

Trinh Vo Dinh

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision