Thumbtack, an online professional services marketplace, sued competitor company Liaison Ventures on Thursday in California Northern District Court over copyright infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by Venable, accuses the defendant of intentionally copying and reproducing the plaintiff’s website design and content on its own websites. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02830, Thumbtack, Inc. v. Liaison, Inc.

June 08, 2023, 7:09 PM

Thumbtack, Inc.

Venable

Liaison, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims