Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's Subscribing to Binding Authority B604510568622021 and Independent Specialty Insurance Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, which concerns claims for Hurricane Ida related property damages, was filed by Klotz & Early on behalf of Thumbs Up Race Six LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-02671, Thumbs Up Race Six, LLC v. Independent Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 5:04 AM