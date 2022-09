Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phelps Dunbar on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nautilus Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Klotz & Early on behalf of Thumbs Up Race One LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-03280, Thumbs Up Race One LLC v. Nautilus Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 7:47 PM