Who Got The Work

Patrick A. Edwards of Stinson LLP has entered an appearance for CNH Industrial America in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 31 in Kansas District Court by Fields Law Firm and Neustrom & Associates, pertains to the death of a Kansas man while operating a Case Skid Steer Loader. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil, is 2:22-cv-02345, Thrush v. CNH Industrial America, LLC.

Kansas

October 15, 2022, 10:24 AM