Who Got The Work

Kaan Ekiner of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Target in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 28 in Delaware District Court by O'Kelly & O'Rourke and WPAT PC Law Group on behalf of ThroughTEK Co., asserts a single patent related to a system and method for establishing a connection via scanning a bar code or QR code. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00218, ThroughTEK Co., Ltd. v. Reolink Innovation Inc. et al.