Who Got The Work
DLA Piper partners Anthony Todaro and Jennifer Nall have stepped in to represent Amazon.com in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed April 4 in Washington Western District Court by the Law Office of Carl J. Marquardt on behalf of IoT company ThroughTEK Co., asserts a patent for networked monitoring devices. Other defendants in the case include Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s and Walmart. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:23-cv-00515, Throughtek Co Ltd v. Anker Innovations Co Ltd et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 11, 2023, 8:21 AM
Plaintiffs
- Throughtek Co Ltd
- ThroughTEK Co., Ltd.
Plaintiffs
- Law Office Of Carl J. Marquardt PLLC
- Wpat Pc (va)
defendants
- Amazon.com Inc
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Home Depot USA Inc
- Home Depot USA Inc.
- Lowes Companies Inc
- Lowes Companies Inc.
- Target Corporation
- Walmart Inc
- Walmart Inc.
- Anker Innovations Co Ltd
- Anker Innovations Co., Ltd.
- Anker Innovations Ltd
- Anker Innovations Ltd.
- Anker Technology Corporation
- Fantansia Trading LLC
- Fantasia Trading, LLC
- Micro Center Inc
- Micro Center Inc.
- Power Mobile Life LLC
- Power Mobile Life, LLC
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 830/over patent claims