Who Got The Work

DLA Piper partners Anthony Todaro and Jennifer Nall have stepped in to represent Amazon.com in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed April 4 in Washington Western District Court by the Law Office of Carl J. Marquardt on behalf of IoT company ThroughTEK Co., asserts a patent for networked monitoring devices. Other defendants in the case include Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s and Walmart. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:23-cv-00515, Throughtek Co Ltd v. Anker Innovations Co Ltd et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 11, 2023, 8:21 AM

DLA Piper

