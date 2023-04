New Suit - Patent

Amazon.com, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Carl J. Marquardt on behalf of ThroughTEK. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00515, ThroughTEK Co., Ltd. v. Anker Innovations Co., Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 04, 2023, 8:28 PM

Plaintiffs

ThroughTEK Co., Ltd.

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Home Depot USA Inc.

Lowes Companies Inc.

Target Corporation

Walmart Inc.

Anker Innovations Co., Ltd.

Anker Innovations Ltd.

Anker Technology Corporation

Fantasia Trading, LLC

Micro Center Inc.

Power Mobile Life, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims