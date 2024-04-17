Robert M. Oakes of Fish & Richardson; Stephanie E. O'Byrne of DLA Piper; and Benjamin J. Schladweiler of Greenberg Traurig have entered appearances for Reolink Innovation and retailers Amazon.com, Home Depot, Walmart and eBay, respectively, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to the sale of network cameras and video recorders, was filed Feb. 8 in Delaware District Court by O'Kelly & O'Rourke and the WPAT PC Law Group on behalf of ThroughTEK Co. and ThroughTEK Technology (Shenzhen) Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:24-cv-00169, ThroughTEK Co., Ltd. et al v. Reolink Innovation Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
April 17, 2024, 8:32 AM