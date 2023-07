New Suit - Interpleader

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The case, brought by FisherBroyles, names Stephanie Maury and Billy Todd in connection with life insurance benefit claims. The case is 4:23-cv-02481, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans v. Todd et al.

Insurance

July 06, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Fisherbroyles LLP

defendants

Billy Todd

Stephanie Maury

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute