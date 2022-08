New Suit

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, a Christian nonprofit organization for financial management, filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Fisher Broyles LLP, names Clifton Funeral Home and other claimants in regards to a dispute over life insurance claims. The case is 6:22-cv-00847, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans v. Hampe et al.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 7:03 PM