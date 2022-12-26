New Suit - Environmental

The Sierra Club, Oregon Nordic Club and other conservation groups sued the U.S. Forest Service and Mt. Hood Forest Supervisor Meta Loftsgaarden on Saturday in Oregon District Court to block a May 3 decision approving a land trade with a private partner. The suit contends that the trade is unlawful and fails to comply with 2009 legislation intended to protect the north side of Mt. Hood from development. The court action was filed by Law Office of Karl G. Anuta and Willamette Law Group. The case is 3:22-cv-01981, Thrive Hood River et al v. Loftsgaarden et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

