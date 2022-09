Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a lawsuit against Norton Healthcare Louisville to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Nelson McDonald & Shrewsbury and Friend Law on behalf of Brooke Threlkeld. The case is 3:22-cv-00522, Threlkeld v. Norton Healthcare Louisville.

Health Care

September 30, 2022, 6:34 PM