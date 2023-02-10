Who Got The Work

Henry R. Chalmers and Dymond Alexis Anthony of Arnall Golden Gregory have stepped in to defend Medical Dermatology Specialists in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Dec. 27 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hall & Lampros on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was terminated in retaliation for requesting a leave of absence due to illness. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 1:22-cv-05090, Threlkel v. Medical Dermatology Specialists, PC.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 12:40 PM