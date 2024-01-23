Three Senators, 25 States Ask SCOTUS to End Texas Two-Step B...

Breaking News From Law.com

Three U.S. senators and 25 states, including California and New Jersey, filed amicus briefs on Monday supporting a petition before the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an injunction order in the bankruptcy of Bestwall LLC, a spinoff of Georgia-Pacific, sued by thousands of mesothelioma victims over asbestos. Sens. Dick Durbin, Sheldon Whitehouse and Josh Hawley, all on the Senate Judiciary Committee, expressed "grave concern" about the growing use of the "Texas two-step" merger in mass tort bankruptcies, such as Bestwall's.

January 23, 2024, 6:12 PM

