New Suit

American General Life Insurance Co. and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The court case was brought by Campbell Litigation on behalf of Three Points Center LLC, a residential treatment center for adopted teens, and other plaintiffs. The suit accuses the plaintiffs' CFO, G. Thibault, of mismanaging $6.5 million in independent bank loans that he directed towards his wife N. Thibault for consulting services that were allegedly never rendered to the plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03053, Three Points Center, LLC et al v. Thibault et al.

Insurance

November 24, 2022, 8:19 AM