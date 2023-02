News From Law.com

Monday is Election Day in Miami to choose a new District 2 city commissioner. Among the field of 13 candidates for this special election is 3 South Florida attorneys- one is a former judge. Martin Glenn Zilber is a former Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge hoping to clinch the job. Also on the ballot are Lorenzo J. Palomares and Eddy Leal.

Government

February 27, 2023, 12:15 PM