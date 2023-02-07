New Suit - Trademark

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract and trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Charles Turner and Three Legged Machine Inc. d/b/a Blackberry Smoke, an Atlanta-based rock band. The suit pursues claims against music promoter Legends of Music Row for its unilateral breach of a performance contract and accuses the promoter of continuing to use the 'Blackberry Smoke' mark in connection with the Legends of Music Row Festival. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20480, Three Legged Machine, Inc. d/b/a Blackberry Smoke et al v. Legends of Music Row, LLC.

