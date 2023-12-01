Three Legal Nonprofits Raise $60K on Georgia Gives Day | Law...

News From Law.com

Three of the state's legal nonprofits raised a total of $59,575 on Georgia Gives Day, the annual day of donations that's part of the national Giving Tuesday initiative to help raise money for charities across the United States. According to a news release, in the preliminary tally for contributions made just through the gagives.org platform, as of Thursday, a total of $3.06 million was donated by more than 13,800 individuals, with the total donation amount 9% more than in 2022.

December 01, 2023, 9:52 AM

