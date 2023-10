News From Law.com

Diversity Lab just released its list of Mansfield certified law firms, with several Florida-rooted law firms included this year. Holland & Knight certified again this year making it the longest standing Florida-rooted firm on the list with six years under its belt. Meanwhile, Greenberg Traurig and Greenspoon Marder were also certified. Akerman did not get certified this year despite reaching the achievement in prior years.

