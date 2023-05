News From Law.com International

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Jones Day, together with Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, are advising on Japanese pharmaceutical research company Astellas Pharma's $5.9 billion acquisition of U.S. drugmaker Iveric Bio.

May 02, 2023, 5:54 AM

