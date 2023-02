New Suit - Contract

Three Fifty Markets filed an in rem lawsuit against the M/V Argos M on Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for boating fuel, was filed by Kean Miller and Blank Rome. The case is 2:23-cv-00595, Three Fifty Markets Ltd. v. M/V Argos M.

Automotive

February 16, 2023, 1:15 PM