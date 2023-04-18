Who Got The Work

Kirkland & Ellis partners Adam R. Alper, Michael W. De Vries, Sharre Lotfollahi and Natalie Sinzig have entered appearances for Infoblox Inc., an information technology automation and security company, in a pending patent lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 15 in California Northern District Court by Lewsi, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith on behalf of ThreatStop Inc., seeks to correct the inventorship and ownership of a single patent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg, is 3:23-cv-01172, ThreatStop, Inc. v. Infoblox, Inc.

Technology

April 18, 2023, 8:29 AM

Plaintiffs

ThreatStop, Inc

Plaintiffs

Lewsi, Brisbois, Bisgaard &smith LLP

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Infoblox Inc.

defendant counsels

Kirkland & Ellis

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims