News From Law.com

Tina Luongo spoke with the New York Law Journal via video interview Wednesday about their new role as Chair of the Criminal Justice Section of the American Bar Association. Luongo is currently chief attorney of the Criminal Defense Practice of The Legal Aid Society of New York City, and will continue to serve in that position while helming the ABA CJS.

New York

September 29, 2023, 3:13 PM

nature of claim: /