Who Got The Work

Brent K. Yamashita and Matthew S. Middleton of DLA Piper have entered appearances for IriusRisk Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed July 8 in Delaware District Court by RatnerPrestia P.C. and Davidson Berquist Jackson & Gowdey on behalf of cybersecurity company ThreatModeler Software Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:22-cv-00912, ThreatModeler Software Inc. v. IriusRisk, Inc.

Cybersecurity

September 09, 2022, 10:43 AM