Threat Made Against Judge Aileen Cannon Over Trump Documents...

News From Law.com

A competency hearing is set for Tuesday to consider the mental status of a Houston woman who called herself "Trump's hitman." Federal agents arrested her last week for threatening to kill the federal judge presiding over the U.S. Department of Justice investigation of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach residence. Tiffany Shea Gish, described herself as Evelyn Salt, a fictional Russian spy, in three threatening voicemails to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. Three days later, the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Gish.

Government

September 12, 2022, 4:49 PM