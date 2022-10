New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Thursday in Texas Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was brought by the law offices of Kell A. Simon on behalf of Sydney Threadgill, a former maintenance worker who alleges that he was fired because he suffers from severe asthma. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01068, Threadgill v. Walmart.