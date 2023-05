Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Forsberg & Umlauf on Tuesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Albertsons, the grocery chain, and Safeway Inc. to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Donchez Law Firm on behalf of Christine Thrasher. The case is 2:23-cv-00765, Thrasher v. Albertson's LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 24, 2023, 3:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Christine Thrasher

Plaintiffs

Donchez Law Firm

defendants

Albertson's LLC

Safeway Inc.

John Does 1-5

defendant counsels

Forsberg & Umlauf Ps

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims