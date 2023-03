News From Law.com

The backlog of civil cases in Texas has grown as the courts come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but those case numbers are expected to level out in fiscal year 2023, according to Office of Court Administration director Megan LaVoie. The civil backlog has grown as a result of courts prioritizing the felony case backlog, which has been in decline and approaching pre-pandemic levels, LaVoie recently told a state House of Representatives committee.

March 08, 2023, 1:35 PM