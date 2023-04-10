Thoughtful Headcount Growth Steers Midsize Firm To Steady Fi...

News From Law.com

Throughout the next decade—and perhaps beyond—2021 will likely be viewed as a banner year for financial performance in the legal industry. Demand for legal services surged that year as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global marketplace receded. As a result, law firms saw record profits. With that in mind, it should not be surprising to learn that profits for midsize firms in 2022 generally did not keep pace with the prior year's performance. However, to say that 2022 was not a good year would not be accurate.

Legal Services

April 10, 2023, 11:54 AM

nature of claim: /