Those We Lost in South Florida in 2023: In Memoriam | Law.co...

2023 brought more than its fair share of heartache as the South Florida legal community said goodbye to several attorneys and judges. Here is a look back at some of the bright legal minds lost this year and the legacies and memories that remain. Among those who died: Bilzin Sumberg founding partner Alan D. Axelrod; Marcia Cooke, a senior federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida; and Am Law 15 shareholder David Layman at Greenberg Traurig West Palm Beach.

Government

December 07, 2023, 12:39 PM

